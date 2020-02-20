Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.60

Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $15.90. Blackrock Muniassets Fund shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 33,364 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.
Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.