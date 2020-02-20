Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.60

Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $15.90. Blackrock Muniassets Fund shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 33,364 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 56.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 403,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 146,020 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

