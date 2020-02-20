Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Blink Charging an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of BLNK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,555. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 4.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,265,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 110,516 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

