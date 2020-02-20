Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Hits $0.0293 on Major Exchanges (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.03017326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00231205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00146843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

