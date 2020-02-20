Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 6,156 Shares

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $70,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $375,186.00.

BE opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.11. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $16.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 420.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 92,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

