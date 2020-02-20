Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 9.7% Following Insider Selling

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s share price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.72, 6,648,508 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 3,303,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Specifically, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $528,232.32. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,297 shares of company stock worth $5,189,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 4.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.