bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of bluebird bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.55. 641,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,068. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,501. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 32.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in bluebird bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after acquiring an additional 130,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.