Bluechiip (ASX:BCT) Shares Down 4.3%

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Bluechiip Limited (ASX:BCT) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 1,067,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The firm has a market cap of $64.71 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71.

In other news, insider Andrew McLellan 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th.

Bluechiip Company Profile (ASX:BCT)

Bluechiip Limited develops and commercializes wireless tracking solutions for the healthcare and life science, security, defense, and manufacturing industries. The company offers Bluechiip products, such as retrofit button for CryoVials; Bluechiip enabled CryoVial boxes to enable ID and temperature recording; CryoTag measure sample temperatures of racks, cassettes, towers, and tanks; Matchbox Reader to read the Bluechiip-enabled vials and CryoTags; and Multi-Vial Reader to scan the ID and temperature of 100 vials in a Bluechiip CryoBox.

