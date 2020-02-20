Bluechiip (ASX:BCT) Shares Down 4.3%

Bluechiip Limited (ASX:BCT) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 1,067,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The firm has a market cap of $64.71 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71.

In other news, insider Andrew McLellan 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th.

Bluechiip Limited develops and commercializes wireless tracking solutions for the healthcare and life science, security, defense, and manufacturing industries. The company offers Bluechiip products, such as retrofit button for CryoVials; Bluechiip enabled CryoVial boxes to enable ID and temperature recording; CryoTag measure sample temperatures of racks, cassettes, towers, and tanks; Matchbox Reader to read the Bluechiip-enabled vials and CryoTags; and Multi-Vial Reader to scan the ID and temperature of 100 vials in a Bluechiip CryoBox.

