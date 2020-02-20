BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.23.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 829,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,485. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $63.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

