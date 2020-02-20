BMO Capital Markets Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$15.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

TSE:EFN traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.23. 1,506,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.53. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$7.17 and a 1-year high of C$13.47.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

