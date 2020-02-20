BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CELTF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

