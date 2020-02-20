BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 42230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67.

About BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX)

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and gas resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has working interests in approximately 17,680 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

