Boeing (LON:BOE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $336.31

Boeing Co (LON:BOE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 336.31 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 337.33 ($4.44), with a volume of 3643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.73 ($4.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion and a PE ratio of -30,142.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £107.66.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

