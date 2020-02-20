Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $495.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $450.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.14.

SAM stock opened at $429.00 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $258.34 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,936 shares of company stock valued at $32,483,353. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,636,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

