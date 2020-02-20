Boston Research & Management Inc. Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $2,686,751.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,583. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.