Boston Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,526.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,452.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,304.30. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,531.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,396,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,797,918. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

