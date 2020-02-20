Boston Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.8% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 179,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 40,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 332,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 20,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

