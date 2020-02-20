Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 6,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $243.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $246.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

