Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.0% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $89.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

