Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 502 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 349,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after buying an additional 35,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $339.88 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.10 and a one year high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

