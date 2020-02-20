BowLeven (LON:BLVN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.84

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.84 and traded as low as $5.84. BowLeven shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 141,688 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BowLeven in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a market cap of $21.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.84.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

