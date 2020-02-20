Brambles Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of ASX BXB opened at A$12.95 ($9.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. Brambles has a 12-month low of A$10.83 ($7.68) and a 12-month high of A$13.47 ($9.55). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

