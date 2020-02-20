Brambles Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.
Shares of ASX BXB opened at A$12.95 ($9.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. Brambles has a 12-month low of A$10.83 ($7.68) and a 12-month high of A$13.47 ($9.55). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78.
Brambles Company Profile
