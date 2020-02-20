BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

BBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Shares of BBIO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

In related news, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $3,141,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,335,895 shares in the company, valued at $50,657,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $120,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,919.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

