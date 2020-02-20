British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,755.36 ($49.40).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,323 ($43.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,402.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,060.70. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a GBX 50.75 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.