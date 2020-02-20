Brokerages Anticipate 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 58.com’s earnings. 58.com posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 58.com will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 58.com.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.66.

Shares of NYSE:WUBA opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23. 58.com has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 83,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,556,000 after purchasing an additional 503,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

