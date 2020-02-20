Brokerages Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.31. 2,121,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

