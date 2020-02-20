Brokerages Anticipate HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given HBT Financial an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,720.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $500.27 million and a PE ratio of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. Research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

