Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post $13.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.13 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $12.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $70.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.05 billion to $71.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $73.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.76 billion to $74.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

