Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.49). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Health.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

RDUS stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. Radius Health has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $29.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 329,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 318,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Radius Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

