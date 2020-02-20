Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.45). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($5.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($3.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.08) to ($3.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

RARE traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 326,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,631. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $74.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

