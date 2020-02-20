Brokerages Anticipate Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Varian Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,417 shares of company stock worth $2,634,243. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VAR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.13. 10,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

