Brokerages Expect Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Banco Santander Brasil posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banco Santander Brasil.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSBR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

BSBR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 709,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,141. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at $167,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

