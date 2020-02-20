Brokerages Expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $146.84. 1,271,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.73 and its 200 day moving average is $135.47. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $212,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,162 shares of company stock worth $17,045,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 50.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

