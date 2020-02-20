Brokerages Expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Packaging Corp Of America reported earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,549,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,458,000 after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,808. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

