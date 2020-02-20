Brokerages Expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.30 Million

Analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post $247.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.60 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $202.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFPT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, October 25th. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $315,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $9,799,025. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 21,856.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,852 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 241,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,117,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFPT traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $124.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,791. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.