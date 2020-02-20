Brokerages Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,560,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,528,000 after acquiring an additional 187,428 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WLK opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.70. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $79.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

