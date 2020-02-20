Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price at $305.82

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of COST traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.08. 1,426,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $325.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.85 and a 200-day moving average of $295.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after buying an additional 487,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

