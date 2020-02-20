Brokerages Set Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT at $73.75

Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dmc Global from to in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Dmc Global stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. 173,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,285. The company has a market cap of $574.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Dmc Global has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

