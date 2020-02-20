Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price at $24.67

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. First Analysis cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after buying an additional 1,100,263 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $141,705,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NeoGenomics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,764,000 after acquiring an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,920,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. 7,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,396.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

