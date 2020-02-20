Brokerages Set Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $30.75

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,442.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,961 shares of company stock valued at $859,558. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,842,000 after purchasing an additional 181,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $34,248,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,751,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 506,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 414,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,169,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 242,552 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,140. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.