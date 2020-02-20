Brokerages Set TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Price Target at $42.43

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCP shares. UBS Group raised TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE TCP traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,866. TC Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TC Pipelines by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,621,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,890,000 after buying an additional 1,389,851 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in TC Pipelines by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TC Pipelines by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 276,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Pipelines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,643,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 231,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

