Brokers Issue Forecasts for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.05. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EWBC. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after buying an additional 223,815 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

