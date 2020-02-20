Brokers Offer Predictions for Medtronic PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.60. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.28.

NYSE:MDT opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,466,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Medtronic by 13,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,498,000 after buying an additional 1,097,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,103,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

