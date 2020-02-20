Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.57

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$90.57 and last traded at C$90.52, with a volume of 695578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$81.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.09. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.82.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Miles Blidner sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.48, for a total transaction of C$175,895.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,999,843.27.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

