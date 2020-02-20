Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.88

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.88 and last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

