Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 12-Month High at $281.82

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $281.82 and last traded at $281.58, with a volume of 52308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.55.

Get Caci International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Caci International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caci International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caci International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caci International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.