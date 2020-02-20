Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230 ($3.03).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 259 ($3.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of LON:CNE traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 173.90 ($2.29). The stock had a trading volume of 822,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 182.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.