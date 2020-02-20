Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 72,155 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Caleres worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Caleres by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Caleres by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Caleres by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Caleres stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $567.08 million, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. Caleres Inc has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $32.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.97 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

