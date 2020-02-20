Canaccord Genuity Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $72.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZG. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $11.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 0.94. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $110,098,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,194,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,803,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,571,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,859,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

