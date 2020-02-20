Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 28.6%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX) shares shot up 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 220,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 259% from the average session volume of 61,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

