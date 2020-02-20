Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. 8,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.